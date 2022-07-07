Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,469 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

