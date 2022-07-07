Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Trading Down 16.3%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 108,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$815,940.00 and a PE ratio of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Hunter Technology Company Profile (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

