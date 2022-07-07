HYCON Hits Market Capitalization of $286,691.42 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $286,691.42 and $11,150.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001349 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

