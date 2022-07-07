Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8805 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.75 ($13.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

