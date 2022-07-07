ICHI Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.41 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $50,171.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00020633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.01289099 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00034266 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,833,691 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

