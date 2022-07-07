ICHI (ICHI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $48,268.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00019784 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $21.12 million and approximately $48,268.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00121292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00764377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00033296 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,834,767 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

