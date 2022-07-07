ICHI (ICHI) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.41 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. ICHI has a total market cap of $20.41 million and $50,171.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $4.22 or 0.00020633 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.01289099 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00034266 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,833,691 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

