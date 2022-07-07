IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.17

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.17 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 56.57 ($0.69). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 241,016 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on IDOX from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get IDOX alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5,960.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions including planning, building control, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.