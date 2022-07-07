IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Down 1.2%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 1,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Get IEH alerts:

About IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

See Also

