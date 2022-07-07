Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 20,564 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 2.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Snowflake worth $91,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 173,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,099 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.03. 7,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,077. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.26.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.