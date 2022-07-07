Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 3,190 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.71. 36,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,762. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,288,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.