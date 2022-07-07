Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 44,971 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.83. 6,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,672. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average of $216.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

