Ieq Capital LLC Buys 6,921 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Tenable worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $2,081,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,367.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,832 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,917. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.62.

TENB traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.97. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,946. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

