Ieq Capital LLC Has $129.47 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $129,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.24. 87,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,451,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.