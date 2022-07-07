Ieq Capital LLC Has $42.36 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $714.71. 193,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,859,814. The company has a market cap of $740.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $734.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $882.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

