Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 6,163 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $311.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

