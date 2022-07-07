Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.30 and its 200-day moving average is $246.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

