iFabric (TSE:IFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.60

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 2100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.60. The stock has a market cap of C$42.95 million and a PE ratio of 145.00.

Get iFabric alerts:

About iFabric (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.