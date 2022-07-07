Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.14) to GBX 1,000 ($12.11) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.33% from the company’s previous close.

Impax Asset Management Group stock traded down GBX 12.65 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 570.35 ($6.91). The stock had a trading volume of 731,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,770. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551 ($6.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.26). The company has a market capitalization of £756.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,462.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 691.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 928.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($10.95), for a total value of £19,888 ($24,083.31).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

