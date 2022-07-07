Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 489,588 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $677.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inhibrx by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Inhibrx by 99.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 54,999 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in Inhibrx by 74.2% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

