Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) were up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 6,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 493,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INBX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Inhibrx by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after acquiring an additional 431,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inhibrx by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 686,587 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inhibrx by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

