Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 11.3%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 6,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 493,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INBX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,180,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 686,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after acquiring an additional 431,547 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,390,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,100,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

