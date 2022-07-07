Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Down 1.4%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 3,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 27,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

