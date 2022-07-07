Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Down 1.4%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 3,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 27,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Innate Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPHA)
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.