Innovation Blockchain Payment Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $494,732.07 and approximately $635,082.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,901.28 or 1.00006061 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

