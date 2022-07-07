Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,521. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.14. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $90,393.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $233,603. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

