Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Trading Up 1.7%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 7,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.