Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 188,250 shares.The stock last traded at $27.52 and had previously closed at $26.81.
INGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $630.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,220,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1,774.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 221,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inogen (INGN)
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.