Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 188,250 shares.The stock last traded at $27.52 and had previously closed at $26.81.

INGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $630.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,220,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1,774.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 221,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

