Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Director Buys 895 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Olson bought 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of 274.62 per share, with a total value of 245,784.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,546,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BRK-B stock traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 275.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,444 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is 299.45.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile
