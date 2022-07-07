Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Director Buys 895 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Olson bought 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of 274.62 per share, with a total value of 245,784.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,546,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BRK-B stock traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 275.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,444 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is 299.45.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

