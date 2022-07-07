Insider Buying: Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Buys £12,600 in Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) insider Brian Raven purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,257.93).

Brian Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Brian Raven purchased 120,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,625.09).

Shares of TAVI stock opened at GBX 8.63 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.16 million and a PE ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 0.07 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. Tavistock Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.01%.

About Tavistock Investments (Get Rating)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.