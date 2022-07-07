Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CAO Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CAO Lee Dabberdt sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 10,448.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately 449,884.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 9.68. 237,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -11.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 11.80. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.73 and a 1-year high of 23.41.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 19.36.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.