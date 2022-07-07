Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CAO Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CAO Lee Dabberdt sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 10,448.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately 449,884.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 9.68. 237,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -11.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 11.80. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.73 and a 1-year high of 23.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 19.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

