Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 1,991 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 579,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,583. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 55.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,935 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.