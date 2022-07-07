Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.66. 9,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,884,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,862,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

