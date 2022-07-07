Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 2,704 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total transaction of $715,126.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,630,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $11.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,264. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.40 and a 200-day moving average of $362.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.