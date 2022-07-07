Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Insider Sells 4,889 Shares of Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 656,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.