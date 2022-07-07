Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells 883 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Square stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,827,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,963,963. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.17 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Square by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Square by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $6,066,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.