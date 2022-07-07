Insider Selling: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CMO Sells 3,905 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CMO Suyash Prasad sold 3,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $13,706.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 539,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,802.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Suyash Prasad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $84,448.19.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Suyash Prasad sold 12,324 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,954.44.

TSHA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 131,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $167.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSHA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

