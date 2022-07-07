Insured Finance Market Cap Hits $207,065.89 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $207,065.89 and $1,087.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00133506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00703774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00034314 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,272,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

