Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 17600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of C$68.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.84.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

