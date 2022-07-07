Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires New Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,408,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 572,911 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 587,478 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,208,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.