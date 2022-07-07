Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Buys Shares of 5,000 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 1,768,590 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 864,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $5,623,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CFIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,475. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
