Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $48,000 in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 551,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.
