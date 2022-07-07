Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $48,000 in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 551,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.