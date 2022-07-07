Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $49,000 in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 10.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,251,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HCAR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.31.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.