Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $97,000 in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSAC. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,580,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000.

NASDAQ MSAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 4,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

