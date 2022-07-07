Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the quarter. Far Peak Acquisition accounts for 2.4% of Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.