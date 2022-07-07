Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New $53,000 Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of ARBGU stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Aequi Acquisition Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

