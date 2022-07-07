Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $11,549,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 4,267.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 767,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 750,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 457,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCLE remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.