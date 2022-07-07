Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 61,420 Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Mason Industrial Technology were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,444. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

