Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Takes Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EQD stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,359. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.