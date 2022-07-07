Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Takes Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after buying an additional 708,467 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 366,497 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 583,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 294,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNRH remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,113. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.89.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

