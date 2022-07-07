Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.43

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 15430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$14.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

